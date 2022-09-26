Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): A new crime film 'Kasargold' is in the works.

Mridul Nair will helm the Malayalam project, which is being created under Yoodlee Films banner. Asif Ali has come on board to play the lead role.

The action thriller produced in association with Mukhari Entertainment LLP will also star Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne, and Deepak Parambol in prominent roles. The film is an action-packed thriller about friends and how greed changes the dynamics of their friendship.

"Kasargold' is my second film with Yoodlee after 'Kaapa' and my third with Mridul and is completely unlike anything I have done before. This one is a high-octane thriller woven around gold smuggling and many unseen variables that put the characters in situations they could not have expected. It is a human drama, a situational cliffhanger with many twists and I am very eager to see how it turns out," Asif said.

"Asif is an actor who with great economy conveys a lot but can also bring in big screen histrionics when you need them. This film has space for both and I am glad that I am working with him again. I am also happy that Yoodlee is backing a story that will push the action genre into new territory. Such supportive collaborations make the job of a director very easy," Mridul shared.

More details regarding the film are awaited. (ANI)

