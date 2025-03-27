Los Angeles (California) [US], March 27 (ANI): Mandy Moore's house may have become one of many destroyed in the Los Angeles fire at the start of the year, but now she is ready to rebuild her lost home, as reported by People.

In a since-expired Instagram story, the actress Moore shared a post by her Interior designer, Sarah Sherman Samuel, which featured the photographs of the guest house kitchen that was once a part of Moore's house.

According to People, Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith, were renovating their property at the time of the fire. According to an Instagram post from fellow designer Emily Farnham, the kitchen had just been completed in December 2024.

Re-sharing the Instagram story, the actress More wrote, "I miss this space and our home and Atladena immensely so I'm looking forward to rebuilding version 2.0", as quoted by People.

The photos showed the redesigned kitchen, which once featured paintable modern beaded cabinets from Samuel's line for Semihandmade and a vintage table and stools.

At the start of the year, Hollywood celebrity Mandy Moore faced a devastating loss amid the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.

Taking to Instagram, the 'This Is Us' star shared that she is "devastated and gutted" after the Eaton Fire--located about 30 miles east of the Pacific Palisades Fire--rapidly spread in her neighbourhood.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, she first revealing that she had evacuated and was safe with her "kids, dogs and cats." She added in her initial post, "Praying and grateful for the first responders."

She updated her followers Wednesday morning, writing, "Grateful for the kindness of friends that we had a place to land last night. Trying to shield the kids from the immense sadness and worry I feel. Praying for everyone in our beautiful city. So gutted for the destruction and loss. Don't know if our place made it. #eatonfire."

Later in the day, Moore posted a video of what appeared to be her driving through the destruction in her community, as smoke continued to engulf the sky. She shared that her Altadena, California, home was burned down in the Eaton Fire.

"This is Altadena. Leveled. My sweet home," she wrote. "I am devastated and gutted for those of us who've lost so much. I'm absolutely numb."

In a follow-up post, she added, "My children's school is gone. Our favorite restaurants, leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too. Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together. Sending love to all affected and on the front lines trying to get this under control."

Paris Hilton, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, James Woods, Diane Warren, Cameron Mathison and Ricki Lake among others have also lost their homes in wildfires. (ANI)

