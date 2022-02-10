Manoj Bajpayee with his daughter and wife (Image source: Twitter)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Actor Manoj Bajpayee has lost his mother-in-law, Shakeela Raza, today morning.

After learning about the unfortunate news, Manoj rushed to Delhi from his shoot location to be with his family.

As per a source, the condition of Shabana Raza's mother was extremely critical for the past few days and she died due to prolonged illness.

This is the third death in Manoj's family including his father and his wife Shabana's father in a year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj will be seen in 'Despatch', directed by Kanu Behl. (ANI)

