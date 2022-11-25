Washington [US], November 25 (ANI): Hollywood star Margot Robbie recently revealed a boozy trivia about her 2013 Martin Scorsese directorial film, 'The Wolf of Wall Street', which starred Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to Fox News, during her special guest appearance at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts event, Margot revealed that she needed a bit of liquid courage before filming a raunchy nude scene with DiCaprio.

She said, "I'm not going to lie, I had a couple of shots of tequila before that scene because I was nervous...very, very nervous."

"Honestly, I know it sounds silly now, knowing how big the movie became, at the time I thought, 'No one is going to notice me in this film,'" Robbie noted, according to the Daily Mirror, reported Fox News.

She added, "It kind of doesn't matter what I do in this film because everyone is going to be focused on Leo [DiCaprio] and everything."

In 'The Wolf of Wall Street', the Australian actor played the character Naomi Lapaglia more than a decade ago, when she was just 22 years old.

After working on the film, even though it turned out to be Robbie's breakthrough role amid her rise to fame, she questioned if she wanted to continue her acting career, which she recently got candid about to Vanity Fair.

"Something was happening in those early stages, and it was all pretty awful. And I remember saying to my mom, 'I don't think I want to do this,' and she just looked at me, completely straight-faced, and was like, 'Darling, I think it's too late not to.' That's when I realized the only way was forward," Robbie recalled, as per Fox News. (ANI)

