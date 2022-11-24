"The meeting was funny because I am sitting in my conference room, waiting to meet an actor. And I look around, and all the women in the entire office are in the meeting. They all wanted to meet Leo. It was hysterical." DiCaprio left a different impression during the screen test. "He came back a couple of days later, and I had the camera set up to record the video," Cameron said.
"He didn't know he was going to test. He thought it was another meeting to meet Kate. So I said, 'Okay, we'll just go in the next room, and we'll run some lines and I'll video it.' And he said, 'You mean, I'm reading?' I said, 'Yeah.' He said, 'Oh, I don't read.' I shook his hand and said, 'Thanks for coming by,' " the director recalled. Cameron was ready to turn away DiCaprio right then and there, but the actor came back to him and said: "Wait, wait, wait. If I don't read, I don't get the part? Just like that?" Cameron responded, "Oh, yeah."
"So he comes in, and he's like every ounce of his entire being is just so negative - right up until I said, 'Action.' Then he turned into Jack," he shared. "Kate just lit up, and they played the scene. Dark clouds had opened up, and a ray of sun came down and lit up Jack. I'm like, 'All right. He's the guy.'" Leonardo DiCaprio's Ex Kristen Zang Slams 'Ageist' Remarks About His Girlfriends.
Cameron was afraid that putting Winslet in the role "was going to look like the laziest casting in the world." He agreed to meet her in the end and thought she was "fantastic." Titanic ended up becoming a massive box office success, collecting $2.2 billion worldwide. It was also loved by critics, scoring 14 Academy Award nominations and winning 11 of them.
