The filmmaker revealed in an interview with GQ that DiCaprio refused to read during a screen test with Kate Winslet. The Avatar helmer said the actor had already come for a meeting before during which he "charmed everyone. "There was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with Leo," Cameron detailed the casting process for the 1997 movie.

"The meeting was funny because I am sitting in my conference room, waiting to meet an actor. And I look around, and all the women in the entire office are in the meeting. They all wanted to meet Leo. It was hysterical." DiCaprio left a different impression during the screen test. "He came back a couple of days later, and I had the camera set up to record the video," Cameron said.

"He didn't know he was going to test. He thought it was another meeting to meet Kate. So I said, 'Okay, we'll just go in the next room, and we'll run some lines and I'll video it.' And he said, 'You mean, I'm reading?' I said, 'Yeah.' He said, 'Oh, I don't read.' I shook his hand and said, 'Thanks for coming by,' " the director recalled. Cameron was ready to turn away DiCaprio right then and there, but the actor came back to him and said: "Wait, wait, wait. If I don't read, I don't get the part? Just like that?" Cameron responded, "Oh, yeah."