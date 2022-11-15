Babylon is an epic comedy drama film about the rise and fall of many characters in early Hollywood during an era of depravity and decadence. The film has hit the theatres and many netizens are calling the movie wonderful and have praised the actors for a job well done. So let's take a closer look at what people had to say about Babylon. Babylon Trailer: First Promo of Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie's Film, Directed by Damien Chazelle, Throws in Drugs, Nudity, Wild Parties and Craziness of '20s Hollywood.

View Tweets Here:

Not often you see mind-blowing movies made for the big screen - Damien Chazelle just made one with Babylon. It is bold, unique, intense, insane, ultimately profound. #BabylonMovie — Awards Daily (@AwardsDaily) November 15, 2022

Adored It!

Chazelle’s BABYLON is DAY OF THE LOCUST crossed with WOLF OF WALL STREET and SINGIN IN THE RAIN with BOOGIE NIGHTS as its structural template (with Tobey Maguire in the Alfred Molina position!). In other words, I adored all 180-plus minutes of it. — Jim Hemphill (@JimmyHemphill) November 15, 2022

Beaming With Talent

#BabylonMovie BABYLON: A film at 24 frames a second. Beaming with visuals and sound. Margot Robbie is an actress and Brad Pitt is an actor! The score is music that demands to be heard. Absolutely watched it. — Andrew Zuckerman (@TheAJZRocks) November 15, 2022

Don't Miss Out

#Babylon is THE movie you’ll see this millennium. It has all the chops to be A FILM. With performances, direction, editing & a score, the movie is a film from start to finish. Definitely one to watch!! pic.twitter.com/pXPepkV7d7 — 🎄Blake of Christmas Past🎄 (@blake_ison) November 15, 2022

Epic Indeed

The first reactions to BABYLON have been released, leaning positive with high praise for Damien Chazelle’s new epic, Margot Robbie & Diego Calva’s performances, and the film’s “insane”, “intense” and “shocking” nature. pic.twitter.com/3JKL4CT90Q — Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) November 15, 2022

Strangest Love Letter

A coked-up Margot Robbie projectile vomiting all over the face of a stuffy old man in a tux pretty much sums up the chaotic energy and glorious messiness of BABYLON, truly the strangest, most debaucherous love letter to Hollywood ever. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) November 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)