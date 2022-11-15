Babylon is an epic comedy drama film about the rise and fall of many characters in early Hollywood during an era of depravity and decadence. The film has hit the theatres and many netizens are calling the movie wonderful and have praised the actors for a job well done. So let's take a closer look at what people had to say about BabylonBabylon Trailer: First Promo of Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie's Film, Directed by Damien Chazelle, Throws in Drugs, Nudity, Wild Parties and Craziness of '20s Hollywood.

View Tweets Here: 

Adored It!

Beaming With Talent

Don't Miss Out

Epic Indeed

Strangest Love Letter 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)