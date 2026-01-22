Washington DC [US], January 22 (ANI): Actor Mark Wahlberg and Riz Ahmed are set to star in the thriller 'The Big Fix' with Baltasar Kormakur helming the project, reported Deadline.

Guy Bolton and Justin Haythe are penning the script, with Kormakur producing along with Peter Chernin and David Ready for Chernin.

Inspired by a true story, 'The Big Fix' follows a former Interpol cop in a bureaucratic role at FIFA who uncovers an international match-fixing scandal and launches a high-stakes mission to stop whoever is behind it. His target: a passionate hustler who joins forces with Chinese Triads to earn millions rigging football games across the world. As they start to circle one another, a high-octane, globetrotting cat-and-mouse thriller ensues, pitting two men against each other, according to Deadline.

One of Netflix's big swings for the first half of 2026 is the upcoming survival thriller 'Apex', which Kormakur directed with Theron and Taron Egerton starring.

According to Deadline, even before the shooting of the movie 'Apex' wrapped, the makers were thinking about another collaboration, finally landing on 'The Big Fix'.

Once Kormakur was on board, the next step was tapping the two leads at the centre of this story. Wahlberg and Kormakur go way back, with the A-lister starring in the director's first major studio film, 'Contraband', as well as the hit action movie 'Two Guns'.

As for Ahmed, the Oscar winner is coming off a strong year that included rave reviews for the thriller Relay.

Wahlberg was most recently seen in 'The Family Plan 2'. Ahmed can be seen next in Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's next film, 'Digger'. (ANI)

