Actress Sameera Reddy and businessman Akshai Varde have completed 12 years of marital bliss on Wednesday, and to celebrate the occasion, the Musafir actress decided to treat the netizens with some rare photographs from her wedding. The pics had Sameera dressed as a beautiful Maharashtrian bride in a yellow saree. ‘Ghajini’ Actress Asin’s Husband Rahul Sharma Marks 10 Years of Their Wedding With Rare Photos (View Post).

In one of the stills, she was seen flaunting her stunning bridal mehendi, while in the other, she is being showered with kisses by her parents. We could also see the groom arriving for his special day in style on a bike, along with Sameera and Akshai performing various wedding rituals. For the unversed, Sameera reportedly met Akshai for the first time during a promotional shoot for her 2012 movie Tezz.

Sameera Reddy Celebrates 12 Years of Togetherness With Husband Akshai Varde

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

Their love saga commenced as Sameera asked for his number. After dating for some time, the lovebirds finally tied the knot on January 21, 2014, in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple is blessed with two children: a son named Hans Varde, who was born in 2015, and a daughter named Nyra Varde, who was born in 2019. Meanwhile, Sameera decided to kick-start 2026 with a quiet vacation amidst nature with her husband and two kids. During their getaway, they decided to disconnect from the outside world completely, using a 'no phone, no TV, no distractions' policy.

The pictures dropped by Sameera on social media feature her smiling alongside her husband as the two pose against the lush green backdrop of the Chorla Ghats on the Goa-Karnataka border. We could also see the family relaxing by a serene water body, enjoying the fresh air and the picturesque view. The post further included a still of their son soaking in the natural beauty of the place with binoculars. ‘Ghajini’ Star Asin Shares Rare Glimpse of 10th Wedding Anniversary With Husband Rahul Sharma (View Post).

Sameera also captured her daughter proudly holding a freshly made clay pot. "Just family and fresh air...Recharge 2026. No phones, no tv , no distractions," she captioned the post.

