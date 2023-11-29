London, Nov 29 (PTI) British star Matt Smith will be featuring in the upcoming limited drama series "The Death of Bunny Munro".

Written by Pete Jackson, the six-episode show is based on Nick Cave's darkly comic novel of the same name, said a press release from Sky Studios.

Smith, known for British shows "Doctor Who", "The Crown" and "Game of Thrones" spinoff "House of the Dragon", will play the titular role of Bunny Munro, a sex addict, door-to-door beauty product salesman and self-professed lothario whose life is derailed by his wife Libby's suicide.

"Together with 9-year-old son Bunny Junior, he embarks on an increasingly out-of-control road trip across Southern England as the two struggle to handle their grief. Bunny by trying to seduce any woman he meets, Bunny Junior by talking to the ghost of his mother as he slowly realizes his father is a mess," the official plotline read.

"The Death of Bunny Munro" will be produced by Clerkenwell Films in association with Sky Studios. It will be directed by Isabella Eklof.

"To work alongside Nick Cave on 'The Death of Bunny Munro' feels like a great honour. It's a brilliant exploration of love, grief, and chaos. At its heart a deep, difficult, and tender story about a father and son, coping with loss and change. Clerkenwell Films and Sky feels like the perfect home to make such a bold story and Pete has delivered such wonderful scripts, both funny and heart breaking in equal measure.

"I can't wait to collaborate with Isabella and begin the journey with everyone at Clerkenwell," Smith, who will also executive produce the show, said.

"The Death of Bunny Munro" will begin filming in 2024 across the south of England. The show will be available in the UK on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW. NBCUniversal Global Distribution is handling international sales of the series. PTI

