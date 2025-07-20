Washington DC [US], July 20 (ANI): Actor Mehcad Brooks is departing NBC's 'Law & Order' after three seasons as Detective Jalen Shaw ahead of the venerable crime drama's upcoming 25th season, reported Deadline

According to sources of Deadline, the parting of the ways was mutual, with Brooks already exploring other opportunities.

The rest of the 'Law & Order' main cast, including Tony Goldwyn and Reid Scott, whose contracts were up at the end of last season, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi and Maura Tierney, are set to come back, sources said.

As Deadline reported in May, most actors on NBC's 'Law & Order' and Chicago franchises will be in fewer episodes next season as part of a cost-saving measure.

Brooks stepped in as a detective on 'Law & Order' in 2022, filling the void left by the departure of Anthony Anderson. Casting of a new detective has just gotten underway.

'Law & Order' is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Rick Eid, Alex Hall and Peter Jankowski.

The series, whose 25th season will premiere in the fall, is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Brooks can be seen on Season 3 of HBO Max's And Just Like That. He next reprises his role as Jax in New Line's Mortal Kombat II, based on the hit video game franchise, set for release in October.

'Law & Order' is a police procedural that debuted September 13, 1990, on NBC. Created by Dick Wolf, 'Law & Order' focuses on crimes committed in New York City.

The first half of each episode typically is an investigation of the crime and arrest of a suspect, followed by a second half focused on the district attorney making a case in court, as reported by Variety.

Plots are often based on real-life cases. The series ran until 2010, when it was cancelled after season 20, but was revived in 2022 for seasons 21 and 22. (ANI)

