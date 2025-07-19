Washington DC [US], July 19 (ANI): The 'Spice Girls' star Mel B has tied the knot with hairstylist Rory McPhee.The wedding took place on Saturday, July 5, at The Crypt of St. Paul's Cathedral in London--a venue known for hosting the wedding of Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles in 1981, as reported by People.

The Spice Girl, 50, shared an Instagram video showing her and her husband getting ready in their respective hotel rooms in the hours before their nuptials.

The footage showed the singer relaxing in a chair while several specialists worked on her makeup and hair.

She wore a gown from the London-based shop Evelie Bridal, which featured a strapless corset and a sheer illusion jacket embellished with pearls. She paired the dress with a cathedral veil and wore her hair up, with natural curls framing her face, as reported by People.

Wedding dress designer Josephine Scott told the outlet that the gown was created to convey the singer's "fearless spirit and softness all in one look."

She explained, "She's iconic, powerful and radiant, and this dress had to be worthy of that. Every detail was chosen to honour her strength and sensuality, while celebrating the woman and the love story beneath the girl power," reported People.

Mel B's Instagram video also featured some clips of the wedding rings and her groom, McPhee, as he put on his suit for the big day, which included a black bow tie on top with a black jacket and a red, patterned kilt on the bottom, to honour his Scottish heritage.

After the couple tied the knot, they headed to the 5-star Shangri-La Hotel, located inside The Shard, a 95-story skyscraper in London, England, which was decorated with fairy lights and florals, according to People.

Celebrities including Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Cara Delevingne, Katherine Ryan, and Daisy Lowe were among the guests. Mel B's three daughters -- Phoenix (26), Angel (18), and Madison (13) -- were her bridesmaids. The singer has been married twice before and has spoken openly about her experiences with domestic abuse.

In 2022, she was awarded an MBE by Prince William for her work in raising awareness about domestic violence. This honour enabled her to marry at the historic St. Paul's Cathedral.

"It's a big deal because when you get married there, not many people are allowed to get married there. You have to be kind of special," she shared in May on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, according to People.

The wedding came just weeks after Mel B enjoyed a bachelorette party by the sea, joined by 36 of her close friends. The group, all in leopard-print swimsuits, danced together to Beyonce's "End of Time."

McPhee helped the Spice Girls singer believe in love again, she said in March 2024, according to People.

"I was like, 'I'm never going to get married again. Never, never, never. I'm never having a relationship. I'm fine by myself. I want to raise my kids, put my head down and work, and that's it,' " Mel B said. "And then... never can say never, can you?"

"I believe in love, and clearly the other two marriages turned out to be not love, from their angle," Mel B continued. "So I feel like I've really missed out, and now I've got this opportunity to be properly in love with a really good guy who I know loves me for me, who's known me before I was a Spice Girl, why wouldn't I do that?" reported People. (ANI)

