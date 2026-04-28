Home

Agency News Agency News Entertainment News | Melissa Bergland, Westly Heart Monroe Among Actors to Lead Indie Horror Film 'Sweetie' Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Actors Melissa Bergland, Westly Heart Monroe, Corin Liall Douieb, Milanka Brooks, Frankie J. Mitchell and Aggy K. Adams are set to star in the indie psychological horror film 'Sweetie,' reported Deadline. The makers have wrapped the production in Los Angeles.

Washington DC [US], April 28 (ANI): Actors Melissa Bergland, Westly Heart Monroe, Corin Liall Douieb, Milanka Brooks, Frankie J. Mitchell and Aggy K. Adams are set to star in the indie psychological horror film 'Sweetie,' reported Deadline. The makers have wrapped the production in Los Angeles.

According to the outlet, 'Sweetie' which marks the sophomore feature for writer-director Robert Lang, follows a young woman named Sweetie (Bergland) on a disorienting descent into the heart of Hollywood's dark promise, driven by a yearning for fame and meaning. But the city, which is on edge with a serial killer on the loose, reveals itself as a shifting dreamscape that blurs the line between performance and identity.

Also Read | Viral Video of 'Aashiqui' Star Rahul Roy Sparks Concern; Fans Call Out 'Forced' Social Media Reels (Watch).

In the end, fame is offered to her not as a reward but as a total, consuming and irreversible transformation.

Monroe plays rising drag queen Choker Darling. Conr Kinman, David Todman, Hannah McBride, Kris Alexandrea, Ianthe Mellors, Shaina Rae, Matthew Brown, Anna Newell and Conor Copley are the further additions to the cast, reported Deadline.

Also Read | 'The Devil Wears Prada 2': Meryl Streep Calls Simone Ashley a 'Miranda-in-Training' Ahead of May Release.

'Sweetie' serves as the follow-up to Lang's feature directorial debut, the 2024 indie mockumentary Mind, Body and Soul, which starred Kinman, Bergland and Eric Wu and notably secured an endorsement from the Satanic Temple, reported Deadline.

Indican Pictures acquired North American rights to that pic, which Lang adapted from his short film about a recently exiled Satan (Kinman) who invites a documentary crew into his West Hollywood apartment to help rebrand his public image. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)