Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Friday unveiled the new song from his upcoming film 'Maatrubhumi'.

Titled 'Mera Jee Nahi Bhara', the track features new actors Zeyn Shaw and Abhishrri Sen. It is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra.

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Check out the song's video here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DW8BSNzgIW8/

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"Welcome to the silver screen....... @zeynshaw @abhishrri.sen #MeraJeeNahiBhara," he captioned the post.

Produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, with Apoorva Lakhia directing, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' will be released soon. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.

Earlier in March, the makers announced the film's title change. The film was earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan'.

The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. A teaser released in December last year offered a first look at Salman Khan in the role of an Indian Army officer.

In the upcoming months, Salman Khan will be seen in an action film with director Vamshi Paidipally. The film will be produced by Dil Raju. Nayanthara is also a part of the film. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)