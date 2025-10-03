Washington DC [US], October 3 (ANI): Actor Michael B. Jordan will receive the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award at the 41st annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) for his acclaimed double role in 'Sinners,' reported Variety.

Jordan will be honoured for portraying twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Warner Bros.' Depression-era drama, his fifth collaboration with director Ryan Coogler.

"I have been a stalwart Michael B. Jordan fan since his days on 'The Wire,' and now he's a bona fide box office star giving one of the year's most intricate performances - make that two - in 'Sinners," says SBIFF's Executive Director, Roger Durling, as quoted by Variety.

"He does incredibly nuanced work creating two specific characters - the brothers Smoke and Stack - and when they interact with each other, it's pure alchemy," added Durling as quoted by Variety.

According to the outlet, Jordan rose to fame with his breakout role as Wallace in HBO's 'The Wire' and later in Fox's 'Friday Night Lights.'

His partnership with Coogler began with 'Fruitvale Station' and has included 'Creed' and the record-breaking 'Black Panther.'

Beyond acting, Jordan made his directorial debut with 'Creed III,' which set the record for the highest-grossing opening weekend for a sports film, according to Variety.

According to the outlet, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Outstanding Performer of the Year Award recognises actors who have delivered exceptional performances.

Past honorees include Cate Blanchett, Rami Malek, Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Will Smith and Heath Ledger.

The 41st annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 4-14, 2026. (ANI)

