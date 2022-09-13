Los Angeles [US], September 13 (ANI): Michael Keaton, who scored his first Emmy win for best lead actor in a limited or anthology series, has expressed his views about the cancellation of 'Batgirl' backstage.

"I think it was a business decision. I'm going to assume it was a good one. I really don't know," Keaton said.

On August 2, Warner Bros. announced that despite 'Batgirl' being fully shot and in post-production they would not be releasing the USD 90 million film in theatres or on its HBO Max streamer.

Executives from Warner Bros said the reason for shelving the movie was because it did not have a blockbuster scale for theatres (the film was originally conceived for HBO Max), but Variety reported that a tax write-off was also one of the driving forces behind the decision.

The only way Warner Bros. can write the film off is if it does not get a release in any capacity, as per the outlet.

Variety stated, that earlier reports claimed that 'Batgirl' test screenings were a disaster and that the film was "irredeemable," but Smith has a hard time buying into those rumours.

The filmmaker said he doubts the film is "absolute fucking dog shit," and he noted that even if the movie did not look the greatest, well neither does the handful of DC series that air on The CW.

Keaton was set to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne (Batman) in the film. (ANI)

