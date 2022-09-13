It's International Chocolate Day today and do we have a treat for you. For the unversed The U.S. National Confectioners Association recognises September 13 as International Chocolate Day due to the coinciding birthday of Milton S. Hershey. Yes you guessed it, the famous chocolatier who invented the Hershey's bar. Now chocolates aren't just sweet treats that millions enjoy. World Chocolate Day 2022: From Peanut Butter Chocolate Layer Cake to Chocolate Brownie, 5 Delicious Dessert Recipes To Try and Celebrate the Day.

Chocolates have been a part of movies for decades, whether they're subtly shown or really out there. But can you blame them for making your mouth water with all those delicious looking shots? They're just so darn good. But you don't need to feel guilty about your cravings or satisfying them, especially on this day. Chocolate is a way of life! So here are the top 5 movies that you definitely should check out, whether you're a casual chocolate eater or an Augustus Gloop.

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

This movie from 1971 focuses on Charlie, a poor boy who finds a golden ticket and then sets out with his grandfather to explore Willy Wonka's eccentric chocolate factory, with 4 other obnoxious children. But disaster soon ensues them and alas only one child can be the winner. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a remake of this film starring Freddie Highmore and Johnny Depp.

Chocolat

This 2000 film based on a novel by Joanne Harris of the same name tells the story of Vianne Rocher who arrives in a French village of Lansquenet-sous-Tannes, with her daughter. She opens a small chocolate shop and soon not only her, but also her chocolate influences the lives of the townspeople and shakes up their morality in their repressed French community. National Chocolate Pudding Day 2022: 15-Minute Recipe for Making Easy and Delicious Chocolate Pudding.

Peace by Chocolate

This is a Canadian drama film based on a true story of the Hadhads who moved to Canada as refugees from the Syrian civil war. After the bombing of his family's chocolate factory, Tareq Hadhad struggles to settle into small-town life in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. He wants to become a doctor but his father insists focusing on survival. Tareq and his family move towards rebuilding his father's chocolate business. Nostalgia turns to shock when Tareq must choose between a growing business or going back to medical school.

Love, Romance, & Chocolate

Starring Lacey Chabert as Emma and Will Kemp as Luc, Love, Romance, & Chocolate brings together Emma and Luc when she goes on a trip to Belgium and meets this chocolatier. Luc is in the middle of a competition to create the perfect and most romantic chocolate for the upcoming Belgian royal wedding. The two fall for each other and the city of Bruges inspires not just romance between the two, but also unique chocolate combinations.

Romantics Anonymous

Romantics Anonymous is a 2010 French-Belgian rom-com and tells the story of Angélique who suffers from social anxiety disorder and Jean-René who also suffers from social anxiety. While Angélique attends a support group, Jean-René owns a small manufacturer of chocolate called Chocolate Mill, which is failing because he makes the same, plain chocolate. Angélique gets hired as a sales representative there and the two fall in love. But they have difficulty expressing their feelings due to fears and anxieties.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2022 09:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).