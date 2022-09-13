The 74th annual Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson at the Microsoft Theater saw several repeat winners, along with quite a few surprising upsets. During the ceremony, Ted Lasso won best comedy series for the second year in a row, The White Lotus took top limited series and Succession grabbed the highest honor of the night with outstanding drama series, reports Variety. Emmys 2022: Oscar Isaac and Wife Elvira Lind Put on a Dapper Look at the Awards Show.

Earlier in the show, Netflix's Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to ever win lead actor in a drama series, and the fourth Asian person ever to win an acting Emmy, while Euphoria star Zendaya became the first Black woman to win lead actress in a drama series, and the youngest two-time winner of any Emmy in history.

Hacks star Jean Smart won outstanding actress in a comedy series for the HBO Max show, and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis once again took top honor for actor in a comedy series. Amanda Seyfried garnered lead actress in a limited series for her portrayal of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, and fan-favourite The White Lotus actress Jennifer Coolidge won for supporting actress in a limited series.

On the acting side the honors were given to Michael Keaton for lead actor in a limited series for Dopesick and Murray Bartlett for the supporting honor in that category for The White Lotus. Matthew Macfadyen was honored for his supporting role in Succession, for which he was previously nominated in 2020 but did not land the win.

Then Julia Garner took the award in the corresponding actress role for the final season of Ozark, on which she played Ruth Langmore, marking her third Emmy win for the part. Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph made history as the second Black winner in the history of the supporting actress in a comedy series category, the first since Jackee Harry for 227 in 1987.

On the actor side, Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein won for the second year in a row, the award's first back-to-back winner since Jeremy Piven for 'Entourage' in 2007. Strides in diversity were made in non-acting categories when Squid Game maker Hwang Dong-hyuk became the first Asian director to win the drama series category. Emmys 2022: Lee Jung-jae Becomes First Asian Actor to Win Lead Actor Emmy in a Drama Series for Squid Game!

And the first-ever director to win for a non-English language series, and Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson won for comedy series writing Additionally, the Emmys bestowed the 2022 Governors Award on Geena Davis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2022 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).