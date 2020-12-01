Washington [US], December 1 (ANI): English actor Millie Bobby Brown burst into tears while describing how a pushy fan made her feel "uncomfortable and disrespected" by filming her without her consent.

According to Page Six, the 'Stranger Things' star said the encounter happened when she was out Christmas shopping with her mom.

The 16-year-old star said on her Instagram stories according to E! News, "She said, 'Can I take a video of you?' I said, 'Um, no. But why would anyone want to be taken a video of? Of me? It's not like of the both of us."

"I don't need to justify it to anyone. If I don't want to be taken a video of, I don't have to be," she added.

But as Brown was paying, the fan persisted and began filming her anyway.

"And I said, 'I'm a human being. Like, what more can I ask from you?' She said, 'So, I can't take a video of a human being?' And I said, 'No, not when I said no.'

"It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary. I wish people were more respectful."

As per Page Six, the English actor, who gained overnight fame for her role as Eleven in the hit Netflix series, admitted she's "still trying to navigate this all and it's still overwhelming."

She ended with a message to her nearly 40 million followers.

"I'm making this video to say you have to show more respect for others, no matter who they are, what they do. Show respect, human being to human being," said Brown.

Page Six reported that Brown later wrote on Instagram that she was "totally fine now. But was emotional in the moment because I felt uncomfortable and disrespected." (ANI)

