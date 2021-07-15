New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty's look in 'Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0' has already set the internet ablaze, and now it is Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, who is star-struck after seeing the diva in the revamped version of the 90s iconic song.

Fans have been heaping praises on Shilpa after watching her ravishing look in the song 'Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0' from the upcoming rom-com 'Hungama 2'.

Mira could also not resist herself to channel her love for the diva and the fashion goals she has set in the revamped version of the hit 90s song that originally starred Akshay Kumar and Shilpa.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira shared the music video featuring Shilpa and Meezaan Jaffrey. Alongside the post, she wrote, "@TheShilpaShetty I'm a fan! Couldn't take my eyes off you! How can someone look this hot and make it look fun as hell!"

The 46-year old actor had recently unveiled the much-awaited song on her Twitter handle.

She had tweeted, "Here it is, OLD wine in a NEW Bottle. Missed the OG @akshaykumar, but #Filhaal, it's time to steal @MeezaanJ's heart #ChuraKeDilMera 2.0 song is out now! An ode from all of us to late #SarojKhan ji...Thank you, #BrindaMaster@The_AnuMalik for keeping the soul intact."

The peppy number sees Shilpa and Meezaan dancing their heart out at a party while recreating the same signature dance moves of the original song.

Shilpa looks ravishing in the cheetah patterned red brick coloured dress while shaking a leg on the floor, showcasing her sensuous dance moves. On the other hand, Meezaan looks dashing in the black formal attire.

The unmissable swag and Shilpa's killer moves set the dance floor on fire as the sizzling chemistry between the pair stands out.

The song also came as a treat to all the Shilpa Shetty fans who were eagerly waiting to see her onscreen after a long break from the film industry.

For the unversed, 'Chur Ke Dil Mera' from 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' (1994) was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. The reprised version is crooned by Benny Dayal and Anmol Malik and crafted by music director Anu Malik.

The 'Hungama 2' music album will be released on Eagle Music. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film stars Shilpa, Meezaan, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles.

The plot of the film revolves around Paresh Rawal's character Radheshyam Tiwari, who is suspicious that his wife (Shilpa) is having an affair with a young man (played by Meezaan).

A Venus Records and Tapes LLP project, 'Hungama 2', will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 23.

Produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures, the film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania in pivotal roles. (ANI)

