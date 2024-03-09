Entertainment News | Miss World 2024: India's Sini Shetty Makes It to Top 8

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): India's Sini Shetty has qualified into the Top 8 at the 71st Miss World pageant, which is being held in Mumbai,

The competition features 112 contenders vying for the coveted title.

Also Read | Miss World 2024: Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala and Richa Chadha Set the Ramp Ablaze Alongside Models, Groove to the Beats of Heeramandi's First Song 'Sakal Ban'.

Speaking to ANI, she earlier expressed her happiness about representing India at the pageant.

Sini said, "My representation means the world to me. I am not representing myself I am representing 1.4 billion people and that's a huge responsibility all together because you are representing Indian culture, diverse traditions that we have, the feelings and the emotions of each and every individual living in this country."Sini holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance.

Also Read | How To Watch 71st Miss World 2024 Live Streaming Online? Know TV Channel, Live-Stream, Date, Time in IST and More Details.

During the brief conversation, she also talked about the change she made in her career."I call myself an accidental tourist...I feel everything happens for a reason . God has been kind. I studied accountancy. I got a job in marketing and now I have landed here competing for Miss World. It is one of the biggest pleasures in my life. I hope I am back on bigger things using this platform," Sini said.

The finale is streaming live on SonyLIV (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)