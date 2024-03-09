Miss World 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: The 71st Miss World event is taking place in India after 28 years, and it has been a buzzing event that garnered the attention of people across the globe. The festivities of the 71st Miss World began on February 17 and are currently ongoing. As we inch closer to the finale of the 71st Miss World festival on March 9, people are excited to watch the highly anticipated event where Karolina Bielawska of Poland will crown her successor. Thousands of people worldwide are sure to tune into the 71st Miss World Live Stream and witness this iconic moment. The event will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India and is sure to be graced by the who’s who of the industry. As we inch closer to the 71st Miss World Finale, here is everything you need to know about the event, how to watch 71st Miss World Live and more. How Will Miss World 2024 Winner Be Chosen? Know the Official Format and More About the 71st Miss World Beauty Pageant Taking Place in India.

71st Miss World Date & Time

The 71st Miss World festival has been ongoing and has witnessed contestants from 115 countries put to test their skills, knowledge and intentions. From the physically challenging activities of sports challenges to the more purposeful side of the event where they indulge in cause-based community service, the 71st Miss World has already explored various realms. The grand finale of the 71st Miss World will take place in Mumbai on March 9. The event is set to begin at 7.30 pm IST and will be hosted by noted Indian filmmaker Karan Johar.

Where to watch 71st Miss World Live

The entire event will be live streamed on Sony Liv and allow people a chance to witness the iconic moment where the new Miss World is crowned, live. India’s representative at the 71st Miss World is Sini Shetty - the Femina Miss India World 2022 - who has already made her presence at the event felt, winning several accolades and appreciation for her participation.

Watch Live Streaming of Miss World 2024 Beauty Pageant Here:

The 71st Miss World marks the activity’s return to India after 28 years. The last Miss World event that India hosted was back in 1996, and we have witnessed several stellar Indians bag the crown before. Reita Faria Powell, Aishwarya Rai, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey and Priyanka Chopra Jonas won the competition and continue to take on their mission of Beauty with a Purpose to new levels.

