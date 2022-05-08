Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal's wish for his mother and mother-in-law on Mother's Day is all things love.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a string of images from his wedding festivities with Katrina Kaif.

One picture features his mother Veena dancing her heart out during the baraat.

Another one shows Vicky and Katrina receiving blessings from the latter's mother Suzanne.

There's also one more image that is nothing less than a feast for the eyes. In that particular snap, Vicky's mom is seen giving a peck on his cheek.

" Maava thandiya chhava (mothers are like cool shade.) #HappyMothersDay," he captioned the post.

Katrina, too, dropped a heartfelt post on Mother's Day.

On Sunday, she took to Instagram and posted adorable pictures with her mother and mother-in-law.

"Mother's Day," she wrote alongside the post.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. urrently, the two are busy working on their projects. Katrina is shooting for 'Mery Christmas'. On the other hand, Vicky has director Anand Tiwari's yet-to-be-tiled film in the pipeline. (ANI)

