Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Bollywood has always tried to project the idea of a 'mother' in many different ways. She was previously portrayed as a person who always had the task to bring peace and love to her family. A feature still prevalent in most film protagonists, mothers in Bollywood are now playing more evolutionary roles.

Breaking these barriers, mothers in Bollywood movies now are more free-spirited and open-minded in their approach as they try their best to ensure the well-being of their families and themselves.

On Mother's Day 2022, here are seven mothers from Bollywood who defied the rules to enthral us with their strong performances.

Sridevi (English Vinglish)

Shashi, the hero of this story, is a small business owner who makes snacks. With a desire to learn new things and challenge her inner fear, she enrols in an English class to prevent her husband and her daughter from making fun of her English skills.

Tabu (Drishyam)

Tabu plays a strong female character in the movie Drishyam. She is a cop who spends her entire movie on revenge for her son's death, and she does it brilliantly. With her terrific performance as a strong female cop, there isn't a single frame where Tabu lits the screen with her presence.

Kirron Kher (Dostana)

Her portrayal of a Punjabi mother steals the show in every scene where she appears. Scenes like the one where she discovers her son is gay is bound to make you laugh, while the scene where she accepts her son Abhishek and John Abraham's sexuality as a family makes one cry. Whether it's funny or sorrowful, she always pulls it off in class and realism.

Vidya Balan (Paa)

Paa, a movie about a boy with a rare and debilitating genetic condition, has Vidya playing a strong single mother raising her child amidst all the challenges of the ailing disease. Her character is a professional and hard-working woman who takes care of him and does whatever she thinks is best for her child Auro.

Sridevi (Mom)

In Mom, Sri Devi plays a furious mother who sets out to ruin the lives of four perpetrators who walked away free after her stepdaughter was sexually assaulted at a party. Her character 'Devki' is an amazing portrait of exhilarating strength. The great thing about this performance, however, is that it is not just a performance of great moments, but her overall character development and her presence alone speak volumes.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Jazbaa)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to the big screen after a brief break with her strong portrayal of this single mother-turned-lawyer-turned-badass. The story follows a lawyer who is obliged to represent a ruthless criminal when her daughter is stolen.

Revathi (Margarita With A Straw)

Released in 2014, Margarita with a Straw starred Kalki Koechlin as a cerebral palsy-affected Indian youngster moving to America for her undergraduate education, who gains maturity as a result of her complicated connection with a blind girl. Her mother's role is played by the brilliant Revathi. Her portrayal of a cerebral palsy mother whose daughter struggles to express her sexuality is beyond remarkable. (ANI)

