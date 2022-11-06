New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Mouni Roy, on Saturday, shared a string of monochrome pictures from her latest photoshoot.

Taking to Instagram, Mouni captioned the post, "The gifts were in em as they were in everyone, waiting.. like an ember for air."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkkhMxHJTFw/

In the pictures, the 'Made in China' actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a white-sleeveless top and open hair.

Soon after the actor shared her pictures, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

The 'Jannat' actor Sonal Chauhan also commented, "Whoaaa!!!! Fabulous pictures."

"I've heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!!," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote," Gorgeous beauty."

Meanwhile, Mouni recently gathered a lot of praise for her negative role in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part-1 Shiva'.

Talking about the overwhelming response from the audience, earlier she said, "I was quite overwhelmed with all the support coming my way! There is a lot of curiosity, a lot of questions about Junoon and who she is - which is very exciting. It is not very easy to strike a chord as the villain in a project of this scale but to have made that connection with the viewers is extremely gratifying and humbling. I am eternally grateful to Ayan for giving me the opportunity to play such an amazing character."

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles and was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office.

She will be next seen in an upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' along with actors Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari. (ANI)

