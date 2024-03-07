Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): Acting is not an easy job. One needs to emote emotions on screen and then get back to one's original self.

Speaking about how she finds a balance between her reel and the real world, actor Mouni Roy said, "...I felt that if I don't feel the role, the audiences will not be able to connect with the character. Between action and cut, I felt whatever needed to be felt, but after working, I would switch to being myself. I've been working for 17 long years so it's easy for me to switch on and switch off quite instantly. I don't take that emotional baggage of the character home."

Mouni will be seen playing the role of Yasmin Ali in 'Showtime' series, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana and Rajeev Khandelwal. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, 'Showtime' is touted to be an "epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema", which will give the audience a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top.

Speaking about the series, Emraan earlier said, "When you will see the characters of this show, somewhere or the other you will feel like it is based on a real-life actor or a producer or this is an amalgamation of actors, now on whom is it based in real, will have to ask the director. They have been in this industry and understood it very closely and have put it in this show in a way."

The series will start streaming on an OTT platform on March 8. (ANI)

