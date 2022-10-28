Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) The Mumbai police arrested film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra early on Friday for allegedly ramming his car into his wife after she spotted him with another woman in the vehicle here, an official said.

Also Read | Matt Smith Birthday Special: 8 Best Daemon Targaryen Quotes of the Actor to Check Out from ‘House of the Dragon’.

The alleged incident had taken place on October 19 in the parking lot of the couple's apartment in Andheri (West) when Mishra's wife found him with another woman in the car, police said.

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari Birthday: Her Wardrobe is Eternally Charming and Effortlessly Chic!.

On Thursday, Mishra, the producer of Hindi film 'Dehati Disco', was taken to the Amboli police station from his home after his wife lodged a complaint against him.

He was arrested in the case in the wee hours of Friday, the official said.

As per the complaint, Mishra's wife came out looking for her husband and found him with another woman in his car in the parking area. When the film producer's wife went to confront him, Mishra drove the car to escape from the spot and in the process hit his wife, causing injuries to her legs, hand and head, the police have said quoting the complaint.

Based on the complaint lodged by his wife, an FIR (first information report) was registered at the Amboli police station against Mishra under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)