Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): The Juhu Police Station in Mumbai has taken into custody the driver of a speeding car and registered a case of rash and negligent driving against him, Mumbai Police said on Monday.

On Monday night the speeding Mercedes car rear-ended an auto-rickshaw in Juhu, causing it to overturn and ram into a car in the security entourage of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. As per the Mumbai Police, two people got injured following a collision between two cars and an auto rickshaw.

Also Read | Atlee and Priya Mohan Announce Second Pregnancy With Heartfelt Pictures, Couple Says, 'Need All Your Blessings, Love and Prayers'.

The case against the accused, identified as one Radheshyam Rai was filed under sections 281, 125(A), and 125(B) of the BNS.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited. Meanwhile, videos from the accident site emerged online, capturing locals helping authorities pull an injured man safely from the wreckage. The auto-rickshaw driver also sustained injuries, and his condition is "serious", as per his brother.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Seema Anand the Most Googled Indian? Virat Kohli and Sunny Leone Rule The Search Trends.

"The incident took place at around 8:30 pm...My brother's rickshaw was completely destroyed. His condition is serious. Our only request is that my brother gets proper medical treatment, the required medicines, and compensation be provided for the damaged rickshaw," Mohammed Sameer, brother of the auto-rickshaw's driver, told ANI.

Akshay Kumar is yet to comment on the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)