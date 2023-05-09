Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) A crew member of the controversial movie "The Kerala Story" has received a purported threat message on his mobile phone, prompting the Mumbai Police to provide security at his office in suburban Andheri, an official said on Tuesday.

The movie's production head, Bhanjaya Sahu, received a message from an unknown number on his mobile phone on Saturday which read: "Don't step out alone, You didn't do good".

Also Read | Kantara 2: Script of Rishab Shetty's Film Finalised, Makers To Drop Announcement Soon - Reports.

Sahu approached the police on Saturday with a complaint, the official said, adding FIR is not registered yet.

Based on the primary information, police have provided security at Sahu's office and further investigation is underway, he added.

Also Read | Ahead of Adipurush Trailer Launch, Saffron Flags, 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants Outside Multiplex in the Heart of Mumbai's Juhu Area.

"The Kerala Story", which depicts the plight of a group of women in Kerala who are allegedly forced to convert and join ISIS, has kicked up a political storm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)