Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is the winner of Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show 'Lock Upp'.

On Saturday night, Munawar lifted the winner trophy, beating contestant Payal Rohatgi in the final race. He was declared winner after receiving more than 18 lakh votes.

Also Read | Stephen Amell Birthday Special: 9 Best Quotes of the Actor as Arrow That Every Fan Should Check Out!.

Apart from the trophy, Munawar also won Rs 20 lakh, a car and an all expense paid trip to Italy.

Apart from forming strong bonds with other participants, Munawar, who was arrested by the Indore Police in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and was in jail for almost a month in 2021, also revealed several shocking anecdotes from his life during his journey on the show. He spoke about how he was physically abused as a child. He also revealed that his mother died by suicide.

Also Read | Mother’s Day 2022: Bollywood ‘Moms’ Who Defied Stereotypes With Their Strong Characters.

'Lock Upp', produced by Ekta Kapoor, pitted 20 contestants against each other in a jail-like setting. Celebrities like Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Ali Merchant, Zeeshan Khan, Mandana Karimi, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Vinit Kakar, Babita Phogat, Swami Chakrapani, Tehseen Poonawalla, Siddhartha Sharma, Prince Narula, and Chetan Hansraj were also a part of the controversial show. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)