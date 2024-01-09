Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who passed away on Tuesday afternoon, will be laid to rest with state honours in Kolkata on Wednesday. He would receive a gun salute as part of his final rites. Ustad Rashid Khan,55, was undergoing treatment for cancer at a hospital in Kolkata. He breathed his last earlier today. Rashid Khan was the nephew of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan and received his initial training from his maternal grand-uncle Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan. Ustad Rashid Khan Passes Away at 55, Late Musical Maestro Leaves Behind a Legacy in Hindustani Classical Music.

He not only immensely contributed to Indian classical music but also weaved the magic in Bollywood with his soulful songs such as ''Aaoge Jab Tum O Saajana'' from the Kareena-Shahid starrer Jab We Met and Allah Hi Reham in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer My Name is Khan. After learning about the unfortunate news, Sonu Nigam took to Instagram and paid his tributes. "My dear Respected Elder Brother and the Pride of Classical Music of our Country Padmabhushan Ustad Rashid Khan Sahab. Aise koi jaata hai kya bhai? Akele akele? Saddened beyond words. Allah aapko jannat me aala makaam de. You'll be missed always. Om Shanti." Rashid Khan Dies at 55: CM Mamata Banerjee, Sonu Nigam, Raj Chakraborty, Harshdeep Kaur, Manoj Bajpayee, Nimrat Kaur and Others Mourn The Demise of the Music Maestro.

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee also paid his condolences. "We have lost a gem... My heartfelt condolences to Ustad Rashid Khan's family and well-wishers... Will always treasure the magical musical memories...," he wrote on X. Ustad Rashid Khan is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.