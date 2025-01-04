Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Ahead of the release of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Thandel', the makers on Saturday unveiled the song 'Namo Namah Shivaya' from the film.

The track is a divine fusion that elevates the spiritual connection, transporting the viewers into a trance of reverence. It is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The lyrics, penned by Jonnavithula, perfectly capture the essence of Shiva's glory.

Also Read | 'Bhooth Bangla': Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan Gear Up for Jaipur Schedule of Their Upcoming Horror-Comedy Film.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FBcTQrSid64&feature=youtu.be

Shekar Master served the role of a choreographer for the song.

Also Read | Angelina Jolie Receives USD 80 Million in Divorce Settlement With Brad Pitt; 'Troy' Star 'Relieved' As 8-Year Legal Battle Ends.

Sharing the song's promo on Instagram, Naga Chaitanya wrote, "#NamoNamahShivaya - Song Promo. The ShivShakti song promo from #Thandel out now." The full song will be released tomorrow (January 4).

Divya Kumar and Saloni Thakkar have lent their vocals to the track.

The first single from Thandel, titled Bujji Thalli, was released on November 21.

Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner, with Allu Aravind presenting it. The film boasts a talented technical crew, including music by National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Shamdat, and editing by National Award-winning Naveen Nooli.

The film will be released on February 7. Thandel marks Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's second on-screen project, following their hit film Love Story. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)