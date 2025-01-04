Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's eight-year divorce battle has finally come to an end, with the actress reportedly walking away with USD 80 Million as a settlement. The news is making headlines not just for the couple's sensational divorce battle but also due to their long dispute over the French estate, Château Miraval. Despite settling their divorce on Monday (December 20, 2024), the battle between the couple's French, which they once co-owned, grows intense. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Finally Settle Divorce After 8 Years of Legal Battles and Custody Disputes.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Divorce Settlement

The Hollywood power couple who fell in love after meeting each other on the sets of their 2004 film, Mr and Mrs Smith, tied the knot in 2014, which lasted four years. The couple finalised their divorce this week. According to a source quoted by DailyMail.com, Brad Pitt is "relieved that this weight is finally lifted from him. He is no longer bound in any way to his marriage with Angelina. She has really put him through the ringer and he is just glad this portion is done."

Pitt is one of Hollywood's most bankable actors, earning around USD 20– USD 30 Million per film and boasting an impressive net worth of USD 400 Million. According to Celebrity Net Worth. A major portion of his wealth comes from his real estate ventures. Angelina Jolie, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, has a total net worth of USD 120 Million. Two years after their separation in 2018, Pitt has loaned USD 8 Million to his ex-wife to buy her Los Angeles mansion. He also covered USD 1.3 Million in expenses for their six children - Maddox (23), Pax (21), Zahara (19), Shiloh (18) and twins Knox (16), Vivienne (16). According to the reports, Jolie aims to repay the loan by January 31, 2025. Brad Pitt Claims Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Kept Hundreds of Emails Hidden To Conceal USD 500 Million Chateau Miraval Winery Sale.

Angelina's wealth saw a significant gain after selling her share of the Château Miraval estate. In 2021, the actress sold 50 per cent of the estate to the wine division of the Stoli Group, Tenute del Mondo, for USD 64 Million. While the divorce has been officially concluded, the legal battle over the property continues.

