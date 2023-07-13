Hyderabad, Jul 13 (PTI) Actors Nani and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming Telugu movie has been titled "Hi Nanna", the makers announced on Thursday.

Production banner Vyra Entertainments shared the news on its social media handles and also unveiled a teaser of the movie.

"Here we go... Unveiling the magical world of #HiNanna to all of you," the studio wrote on Instagram.

Nani and Thakur also shared the film's title and an official poster on their social media pages.

"Hi #Nani30 is #HiNanna. She calls me that.. Not the little one," Nani tweeted.

Thakur posted on Instagram, "The wait is over! Here's a peek into our cute little world of #HiNanna. Can't wait for you all to witness this heartwarming story unfold on the big screen."

The family drama is directed by Shouryuv and produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director.

"Hi Nanna" will be released in theatres on December 21, 2023. PTI

