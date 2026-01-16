Speculations regarding rumoured lovebirds Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush have intensified following widespread reports suggesting the pair may marry in February 2026. While neither actor has officially confirmed a romantic relationship, the speculation has gained significant traction across industry circles, pointing toward a potential private Valentine’s Day ceremony. Are Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur Dating? Viral Hand-Holding Video From Actress’ Birthday Bash and ‘Mama’s Favs’ Playlist Spark Buzz (Watch).

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush To Tie the Knot on Valentine’s Day 2026?

The latest wave of speculation stems from unverified reports and viral social media posts claiming that the duo is planning an intimate wedding. According to these accounts, the event is expected to be a low-key affair held in the presence of close family and friends, staying consistent with both actors' historical preference for keeping their personal lives out of the media spotlight.

Despite the volume of online discussion, representatives for Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush have yet to issue an official statement, leading many industry insiders to treat the news as speculative for the time being.

How the Relationship Gossip Started

The rumours began circulating in late 2025 and peaked in August when the stars were spotted together at the premiere of Thakur’s film Son of Sardaar 2. Since then, several digital interactions have added fuel to the fire, including Dhanush publicly commenting on a teaser for Thakur’s project Do Deewane Shaher Mein and Thakur’s reported attendance at the wrap party for Dhanush’s film Tere Ishk Mein.

Fans have also noted that Thakur recently began following Dhanush’s sisters on social media, a move often interpreted by the public as a sign of growing proximity.

More About their Relationship

Dhanush, a major star in both Tamil and Hindi cinema, finalised his divorce from Aishwarya Rajinikanth in late 2024 after 18 years of marriage. Since the separation, the actor has remained focused on his career and co-parenting his two sons. Mrunal Thakur, who rose to national fame with Sita Ramam, previously addressed dating rumours in 2025 by describing Dhanush as a "good friend" and calling the gossip "amusing." However, the persistence of their public outings together has kept the narrative alive among their respective fanbases. ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Movie Review: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon Drown in This Toxic Ode to Male Victimhood (LatestLY Exclusive).

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur's Work Front

Both actors currently maintain busy professional schedules. Dhanush is coming off the recent release of Tere Ishk Mein, while Thakur has several high-profile projects in the pipeline, including Dacoit: A Love Story. The Tamil star next has Vignesh Raja's Kara. As February 14 approaches, fans and the film industry alike remain watchful for any formal announcement that might confirm or debunk the reports of their impending nuptials.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

