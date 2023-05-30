Actress Mrunal Thakur recently took to Instagram to announce the wrap of the Mumbai's schedule of her untitled Telugu film. The actress shared some BTS pictures, expressed her gratitude and captioned it as, "Wrapping up the Mumbai schedule with a heart full of gratitude and a camera full of memories! #Nani30. It's the first time I'm shooting a South film in moi city and we had hella fun through it all." This is Nani's 30th theatrical release. Nani 30: Angad Bedi To Make His Debut in Telugu Cinema With Nani–Shouryuv’s Emotional Drama – Reports.

