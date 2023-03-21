Actress Mrunal Thakur posted a picture and shared that it was taken on the day when she was extremely low. Mrunal took to Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself in which she was crying. She wrote: "Yesterday was tough. But today I'm stronger, wiser and happy! Everybody has pages in their stories they don't read out loud but I'm choosing to read mine out loud - because maybe someone out needs to learn the lesson I learnt." Sita Ramam: Mrunal Thakur Shares Her Experience Shooting for the Film; Says, ’Playing a Beautifully Written Character Was Biggest Reward.
"Taking one day at a time! It's ok to be naive and vulnerable," she added. The actress then shared a video to explain as to why she shard that photo. She was heard saying: "And that picture was taken at the time, when I felt extremely low and couldn't make it, but today I'm happy. And, I made it, woohoo!" Mrunal Thakur Looks Ethnic Chic in Yellow and Pink Lehenga; View Stylish Pics of Sita Ramam Actress!.
Check The Post Here:
On the work front, Mrunal appeared in a song titled Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe from Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's film Sefliee.
