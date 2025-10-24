New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): A short Public Service Awareness (PSA) film on the People's Plan Campaign - Sabki Yojana, Sabka Vikas is set to be showcased in cinema theatres nationwide from October 24 to November 6, 2025.

It reinforces the message that every citizen has a vital role in shaping the agenda of development at the grassroots level.

The short film will be shown before the movie starts and during the last five minutes of the interval.

The People's Plan Campaign (PPC) 2025-26 was rolled out on 2nd October 2025 across all States and Union Territories in the country. It enables panchayats to prepare evidence-based and inclusive Panchayat Development Plans that reflect local priorities while aligning with national goals, through special Gram Sabha meetings.

Since its inception in 2018, the People's Plan Campaign - Sabki Yojana, Sabka Vikas has evolved into a flagship initiative that has played a pivotal role in deepening grassroots democracy, institutionalising participatory planning and strengthening the foundations of self-governance across rural India.

According to the eGramSwaraj Portal, over 18.13 lakh Panchayat Development Plans, comprising of Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs), Block Panchayat Development Plans (BPDPs) and District Panchayat Development Plans (DPDPs), have been uploaded since 2019-20, including 2.52 lakh plans for the ongoing exercise of 2025-26.

Through this nationwide cinema screening of the public service awareness film on the People's Plan Campaign, the Ministry seeks to deepen citizen engagement with PRIs and inspire them to actively participate in local governance and rural development. (ANI)

