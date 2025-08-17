Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 17 (ANI): The makers of the Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly starrer 'Dear Students' have finally dropped the much-awaited teaser of the film. The movie marks the reunion of the two stars after their superhit film 'Love Action Drama' in 2019.

The Tamil-Malayalam bilingual film, 'Dear Students', is jointly directed by George Philip Roy and Sandeep Kumar. The makers have not revealed the release date of the movie yet.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nivin Pauly shared the much-awaited teaser of his film 'Dear Students', offering a glimpse of his humorous yet heartfelt chemistry with the actress in the film.

As per the teaser, the film is expected to be centred around the life of a school boy with a parallel police investigation helmed by Nayanthara.

The teaser opened with a humorous exchange between Nivin Pauly's character, Hari, and Nayanthara. Mistaking her for a customer, Nivin Pauly starts describing the various dishes at the bakery.

However, Nayanthara quickly clarifies that she's there to discuss something personal, requesting him to sit down.

The teaser is laced with humorous exchanges between Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara, along with their solo action sequences.

Apart from hogging the teaser screen time, the movie is also expected to feature the life of schoolboys, which includes their parties in PGs, heartbreaks, and love stories.

Nayanthara will play the role of a cop in the movie.

Take a look at the teaser of the film, which Nivin Pauly shared on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNX7MRLvt74/?

Last year in August, Nivin Pauly announced Nayanthara's involvement in Dear Students through a social media post. He wrote, "Into the fun and gripping world of Dear Students joins the incredible, ever-radiant Nayanthara."

She made her Bollywood debut in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan last year and has also appeared in Tamil films such as Iraivan and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food

The movie is produced by Pauly Jr Pictures and Rowdy Pictures. (ANI)

