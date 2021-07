Mumbai, Jul 21 (PTI) South star Nayanthara is set to make her debut in Hindi cinema with Shah Rukh Khan's next film, to be directed by Atlee.

The 36-year-old actor, who predominantly appears in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, is known for titles like "Chandramukhi", "Ghajini", "Sri Rama Rajyam", and "Puthiya Niyamam".

"She is doing a film with Shah Rukh Khan, which is directed by Atlee. Shah Rukh Khan plays a dual role in the film. It is too early to share details regarding Nayanthara's role in the film," a source close to the development said.

Khan is currently working on “Pathan” and a call will be taken whether to begin shoot on Atlee's film or filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's movie, the insider added.

On Wednesday, Disney+ Hotstar announced that Nayanthara's upcoming Tamil feature film “Netrikann” will be released on the streaming platform.

The actor will next be seen in Rajinikanth's action-drama “Annaatthe” and “Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal”, a romantic-comedy also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni.

