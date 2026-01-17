Malda, January 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda in West Bengal, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing modernisation of Indian Railways. The state-of-the-art sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express will operate on the Howrah-Guwahati (Kamakhya) route. The launch of the Vande Bharat sleeper train is part of a series of major rail and infrastructure initiatives aimed at strengthening connectivity between eastern India and the Northeast.

Apart from the new Vande Bharat service, several development works are currently underway at the New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Railway Station, one of the most important railway hubs in West Bengal, to upgrade it into a world-class facility. Upon arriving in Malda, Prime Minister Modi interacted with students, railway staff and train drivers who were present to be part of the inaugural run of the sleeper train. Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Check Route Map and Features of First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Ahead of Its Inaugural Run.

PM Narendra Modi Flags Off India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda

Delighted to flag off India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda. Several Amrit Bharat train services are also being introduced to boost connectivity. https://t.co/rh7OaIeTvR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2026

The Prime Minister is set to lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth Rs 3,250 crore, aimed at strengthening connectivity and accelerating development in West Bengal and the North-Eastern region. Calling it a "gift" to West Bengal given by PM Modi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the projects will enable more IT hubs to emerge in the state.

"PM Modi is giving West Bengal a gift of more than one dozen new trains. The first service of Vande Bharat sleeper trains will start from Guwahati to Kolkata. PM Modi will inaugurate it. Amrit Bharat Express trains are going to run. Along with it, 101 stations are being reconstructed in West Bengal. Under this, the New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Railway Station is in the process of turning into a world-class station, with the addition of two new platforms," according to minister Vaishnaw.

Around 1:45 PM, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the Nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 3,250 crore in a public function at Malda. The Prime Minister is set to visit Assam afterwards. In Assam, he will participate in the historic cultural event celebrating the rich heritage of the Bodo community called the "Bagurumba Dwhou 2026". On January 18, the Prime Minister will also flag off 2 New Amrit Bharat Express trains between Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak and Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) with the aim of strengthening rail connectivity between the Northeast and Northern India, enabling safer and more convenient travel for people.

While in Guwahati and Kalaibor, the Bagurumba Dwhou will feature more than 10,000 artists from the Bodo community will perform Bagurumba dance in a single, synchronised presentation. Artists from 81 Legislative Assembly Constituencies from across 23 districts of the state will take part in the event.

The Bagurumba dance holds deep cultural significance for the Bodo people. It represents peace, fertility, joy and collective harmony, and is closely associated with festivals such as Bwisagu, the Bodo New Year, and Domasi. PM Narendra Modi Malda Visit: Prime Minister To Flag Off India’s 1st Vande Bharat Sleeper Train and Address ‘Parivartan Sankalpa’ Rally Today.

The Prime Minister will perform the Bhoomi Pujan of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project (4-laning of the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715), worth over Rs 6,950 Crore. "The 86 km long Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project is an environmentally conscious National Highway project. It will feature 35 km of Elevated Wildlife Corridor that will pass through Kaziranga National Park, 21 km Bypass section and 30 km widening of the existing highway section of NH-715 from two to four lanes," read a statement from the Prime Minister's office.

The project will pass through Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts and is expected to significantly improve connectivity to Upper Assam, particularly Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. The elevated wildlife corridor will ensure the uninterrupted movement of animals and reduce human-wildlife conflict. It will also enhance road safety, reduce travel time and accident rates and support growing passenger and freight traffic.

