Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 17 (ANI): The mother of Rohith Vemula, a PhD scholar at the Hyderabad Central University, who died by suicide in 2016, met Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday and submitted a formal representation seeking justice in her son's case.

Mother Radhika Vemula, along with student groups, activists, and representatives from Karnataka, demanded further investigation into the FIR related to alleged discrimination and harassment that led to what they described as the "institutional murder" of Rohith Vemula. They also urged the state government to withdraw cases filed against students and faculty of the University of Hyderabad in connection with Crime Nos. 22, 113, and 114 of 2016, which were later charge-sheeted as CC Nos. 337/2017, 4106/2019, and 1504/2019.

Also Read | Does Paracetamol Cause Autism and ADHD Among Children if Taken During Pregnancy?.

In their representation, the delegation pointed out that although the Telangana DGP had earlier announced the reopening of the case in May 2024, no further investigation has been carried out so far. They appealed to the government to ensure a fair probe and intervene under Section 321 of the CrPC to withdraw prosecution against students.

The group also pressed for the enactment of a "Rohith Act" in Telangana, similar to the draft being prepared in Karnataka, to prevent caste-based discrimination in educational institutions.

Also Read | Indore Water Crisis: 'Not Here To Play Politics, Only Share the Grief', Says Rahul Gandhi (See Pics and Videos).

An activist accompanying Radhika Vemula said, "Their key demands were further investigation into Rohith's case and withdrawal of cases against students. She thanked the Karnataka government for moving ahead with the Rohith Act and requested Telangana to follow the same path. Sheadded that Rahul Gandhi's tweet has renewed hope for justice."

Earlier today, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi remembered Rohith Vemula, alleging caste discrimination.

He questioned whether everyone in the country truly had the right to dream, saying the incident continues to expose deep-rooted institutional caste discrimination.

Vemula, a PhD scholar at the Hyderabad Central University, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a hostel room on January 17, 2016. He was allegedly upset about disciplinary actions taken against him by the university.

Gandhi said Rohit Vemula was a promising young scholar who aspired to study, write, and understand science, society, and humanity, but was systematically pushed to the margins because of his caste.

"Today marks 10 years since Rohit Vemula left us. But Rohit's question still beats in our chests today: In this country, does everyone have an equal right to dream?" Gandhi posted on 'X'.

"Rohit wanted to study, wanted to write. He wanted to understand science, society, and humanity, and make this nation better. But this system could not tolerate a Dalit advancing forward. Institutional casteism, social exclusion, daily humiliations, language that reminds you of your 'place', and inhuman treatment--this was the poison that pushed a promising young man to a point where his dignity was stripped away, and he was left utterly alone," he added.

Gandhi alleged that institutional casteism, social exclusion, daily humiliation and inhuman treatment stripped Rohit Vemula of his dignity and left him isolated. Calling for the immediate implementation of the Rohit Vemula Act, Gandhi said the proposed legislation is essential to criminalise caste discrimination in educational institutions and ensure strict action against those responsible. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)