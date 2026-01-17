Malegaon, January 17: Following the declaration of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation election results on January 16, the race for the mayor’s post has intensified. With no single party or alliance reaching the 43-seat majority mark, kingmaker roles have fallen to smaller parties and independents. The newly formed Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra (ISLAM) party, which emerged as the single largest entity, is currently in negotiations with local Congress leadership to secure a coalition.

The Malegaon Municipal Corporation consists of 84 total seats distributed across 21 wards. The ISLAM party, led by former MLA Asif Shaikh, delivered a stunning performance in the election by emerging as the single largest party with 35 seats. The Samajwadi Party, which contested polls with the ISLAM party under the banner of Malegaon Secular Front, bagged five seats, taking the combined tally of the alliance to 40.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by MLA Mufti Mohammed Ismail, secure 21 seats, making it the second-largest force in the civic body. Meanwhile, the Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, headed by Maharashtra School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, maintained its influence in the city's western pockets by winning 18 seats, while the BJP struggled in the Muslim-majority town, managing only 2 seats. The Congress settled at three seats. Malegaon Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Results: Full Ward-Wise List of Winning Candidates.

Malegaon Secular Front In Talks With Congress

The Malegaon Secular Front, comprising the ISLAM party and Samajwadi Party, is seeking support of the Congress. "We have approached the Congress to win the mayoral post," confirmed a source from the ISLAM party to LatestLY. "It is simple. We require just three votes to get our candidate elected as the mayor and the Congress has three corporators," he added.

WhatsApp groups in Malegaon are flooded with messages urging the ISLAM party and the AIMIM to make a post-poll alliance. Asked about this, the source said: "As of now, we are only speaking to the Congress. We will join hands with secular parties."

Speaking to LatestLY, Samajwadi Party leader Mustqueem Dignity also confirmed that the Congress has been approached. "Yes, we are speaking with the Congress. We are also trying to increase our collective tally to beyond 43 seats. I invite all parties in Malegaon Central area to extend their support to the Malegaon Secular Front as we have the public mandate with us," Dignity said. Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026 Results: BJP Dominates Civic Polls by Winning Over 1,400 Seats, Check Party-Wise Seat Numbers.

Will Congress Go With the ISLAM Party?

Malegaon Congress chief Ejaz Beg said both the ISLAM party and the AIMIM have approached him. "We have been approached by both parties. We will certainly get a crucial post in exchange of our support," Beg said. The Congress leader, who has also been elected as a corporator, added that he will hold discussions with party functionaries and supporters and then decide the party's future move. "We have kept our options open. We will go with whoever is willing to work for the city's development," he said.

LatestLY tried to reach out to two AIMIM leaders - Abdul Malik and Khalid Parvez - to understand the party's strategy for the mayoral election. However, they remained unavailable. This story will be updated if we get a response. If the AIMIM and the Shiv Sena come together, their combined tally would be 39 - four short of the majority.

When Will Malegaon Get Its New Mayor?

The reservation for the post of Mayor will be determined through a lottery system. Mayoral candidates will be nominated as soon as the reservation category is confirmed by the Urban Development Department. The mayoral election is likely to take place 12-15 days later.

Firstly, the municipal commissioner will publish an official gazette of the elected corporators within the next couple of days. Copies of the gazette will then be sent to the Urban Development Department, which will conduct the lottery to decide if the Mayor’s post is Open, Reserved for Women, or Reserved for OBC/SC/ST.

Once the lottery is drawn, parties will nominate their mayoral candidates. Following the nomination process, the divisional commissioner will convene a meeting to hold the mayoral election.

