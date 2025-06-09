Washington DC [US], June 9 (ANI): Sony Pictures Animation unveiled the voice cast for its upcoming feature 'GOAT' on Monday. The film is also set to feature the voice of NBA champion and legend Stephen Curry, reported Variety.

From the studio behind 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' and in collaboration with NBA great Stephen Curry's Unanimous Media and Modern Magic, 'GOAT' is set to feature a world where the fiercest animals compete in the high-octane sport of roarball, where a goat dares to dream big, as per the outlet.

Also Read | 'Operation Sindoor Is a Matter of Pride for Every Indian': Rupali Ganguly Slams Those Who Stayed Silent During Surgical Strike (Watch Video).

The movie is slated to hit theatres on February 13, 2026. The film will be directed by Tyree Dillihay.

Leading the cast is 'Stranger Things' star Caleb McLaughlin, who will voice Will Harris, the titular 'GOAT' character in the movie.

Also Read | ‘Still Dancing on Cloud Nine': Akshay Kumar Treats Fans With BTS Rehearsal Video From ‘Housefull 5’ Song 'Dil E Nadaan'.

Joining McLaughlin in the film's star-studded roster are Gabrielle Union, the wife of Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade, as Jett Fillmore, a legendary black leopard and the face of the Thorns, who's still chasing her first championship after two decades in the league, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the NBA champion and film producer Curry lends his voice to Lenny Williamson, a giraffe player on the squad, while Nicola Coughlan voices Olivia Burke, an ostrich team member.

Comic and "Big Mouth" co-creator Nick Kroll voices Modo Olachenko, a fire-breathing komodo dragon and David Harbour ("Stranger Things," "Zoopocalypse") rounds out the team as the powerhouse rhino Archie Everhardt.

Other key characters include the Thorns' owner, Florence Everson, voiced by Jenifer Lewis, and their reserved but reliable coach Dennis, voiced by Patton Oswalt, reported Variety.

A major antagonist, league MVP Mane Attraction, who opposes Will's presence in the league, is still to be cast. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)