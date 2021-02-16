New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): The 'Masti' fame actor Aftab Shivdasani has been roped in to star in Neeraj Pandey's upcoming spy thriller series 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story'.

The upcoming show is the next installment of the 'Special Ops' thriller series, which had released last year on Disney Hotstar.

Aftab, who has been an ardent fan of the first installment shared, "Getting an opportunity to work with a filmmaker like Neeraj Pandey under his banner, Friday Storytellers is huge for me. Thrilled to be a part of the 'Special Ops' Universe, a show I thoroughly enjoyed as a viewer, and now I'll be living the experience as a member of its cast."

Neeraj and his team started off with the second part of 'Special Ops', in which the audience will be witnessing the backstory of the main protagonist, Himmat Singh. The series will start with Himmat Singh being assigned another case, but the deflection point is the same parliament attack that started the series of events.

Expressing his excitement on signing in Aftab for the forthcoming part of his thriller series, Neeraj said, "We at Friday Storytellers are glad to have Aftab Shivdasani on board. He is an exciting addition to the Special Ops 1.5 ensemble and we are looking forward to working with him."

The first season of 'Special Ops' was released in March 2020. Apart from Kay Kay Menon, the series also starred Saiyami Kher, Sharad Kelkar, Karan Tacker, Muzammil Ibrahim, Sana Khan, Meher Vij, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, and Vipul Gupta among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)