Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Filmmaker Nitin Chandrakant Desai has a special surprise for all.

On Republic Day 2023, Desai announced his new period drama titled 'Maharana' which will revolve around the tales of Maharana Pratap's valour and grit.

Also Read | BIGGEST CLASH ALERT!: Its Going to Be Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 Vs Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Vs Alia Bhatt’s Heart of Stone in August 2023.

Giving more details about the project, showrunner, Nitin Chandrakant Desai, said, "With Maharana, we aim to bring to audiences interesting aspects of India history. We had a massive vision with this period drama in terms of the look, tone and feel of the series, and we are elated that we are able to turn this vision into reality. Working on a period drama is always challenging and interesting at the same time. It involves a great deal of research and eye for detailing in order to depict the facts with authenticity. We are extremely excited to begin filming this show."

https://twitter.com/DisneyPlusHS/status/1618524586685124608

Also Read | Miley Cyrus's New Song 'Flowers' Convinces Fans That Ex Liam Hemsworth Had Secret Fling with Co-star.

'Maharana' will exclusively stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by Trimitik Production Pvt Ltd and Nitin Chandrakant Desai, 'Maharana' is currently in the production stage.

Details regarding the cast are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)