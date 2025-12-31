New Year celebrations in New Zealand (Image source: TVNZ via Reuters)

Auckland [New Zealand], December 31 (ANI): New Zealand rang in the New Year 2026 with dazzling fireworks and cultural performances.

Here you can watch spectacular fireworks that light up the sky in Auckland.

https://x.com/ANI/status/2006320426851688634

https://x.com/ANI/status/2006321666176254170

Thousands of revellers gathered around New Zealand's tallest structure, the Sky Tower, to watch a spectacular downtown light show as New Year celebrations began.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also extended best wishes to the citizens of his country.

"Happy New Year, New Zealand!," he posted on X.

https://x.com/chrisluxonmp/status/2006319566453121027

This time, the New Year dawned first in Kiribati, where midnight marked the start of 2026 on Kiritimati Island at 10:00 GMT. (ANI)

