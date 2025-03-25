Los Angeles, Mar 25 (PTI) "The Favourite" star Nicholas Hoult is set to feature in David Leitch's upcoming directorial.

The untitled film for Amazon MGM and Imagine Entertainment, is said to be a bank heist thriller, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Written by Mark Bianculli, the plot details of the film are kept under wraps. It is slated to have a theatrical release and the shoot is expected to begin in summer.

The upcoming film is produced by Leitch alongside his wife Kelly McCormick via their 87North banner, Imagine's Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody and Allan Mandelbaum.

Hoult's latest work is "Nosferatu" from Robert Eggers. He will next star in "Superman" as Lex Luthor. PTI ATR

