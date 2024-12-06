Washington [US], December 6 (ANI): Actress Nicole Kidman is taking on one of the most captivating roles of her career in the upcoming film 'Babygirl', where she plays Romy, a powerful CEO navigating a journey of self-discovery and sexual exploration.

Reflecting on her experience with the film, Kidman said she was intrigued from the moment director Halina Reijn shared the title.

"I love the title. So, I was like, 'Oh! I'd like to be a Babygirl!'" she recalled in an interview with Deadline.

Upon reading the script, Kidman was "completely sort of hypnotized" by the film's "very modern look at women's sexuality," alongside its exploration of desire and authenticity.

'Babygirl', which debuts in theaters on December 25, has already sparked significant attention, earning Kidman the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival, and recently winning the National Board of Review's NBR Award for Best Actress.

The film's narrative follows Romy, a high-powered CEO of a packaging company using an AI system she created. Though she seems to have it all, an attractive husband played by Antonio Banderas, two teenage daughters, and a luxurious lifestyle, Romy is struggling with her sense of self and her desires.

Her search for sexual satisfaction leads her into an affair with Samuel (played by Harris Dickinson), an intern who seeks her mentorship. Their evolving relationship is at the core of the film, which challenges traditional gender dynamics in erotic thrillers, as per Deadline.

Kidman shared that her role is rare in its focus on a female protagonist, and said, "It's unusual to have the protagonist be female, and only her story followed. You don't follow anybody else's."

She also highlighted how 'Babygirl' avoids the usual trope of "punishing" the woman for her desires, instead offering a narrative of exploration and empowerment.

"Halina is totally committed to the female journey in this film, but not in a tortuous way," Kidman explained, "It's her exploration and it's her journey," during an interview with Deadline.

The film is a reimagining of the erotic thriller genre, often dominated by male perspectives but told from the female gaze, an aspect that Kidman found particularly compelling.

Reijn, known for her work as a filmmaker and producer, was inspired by the erotic thrillers of the 1980s and '90s, such as Fatal Attraction and Basic Instinct.

"Halina has always had the idea of doing a thriller from that genre and making it with the female gaze," Kidman said.

As she reflected on her role in 'Babygirl', she remarked, "It was really at this stage in my life to go: 'This came out of nowhere and I've never experienced anything like it, probably never will again.'"

Working with Reijn has been a transformative experience for Kidman, who admired the director's obsessive dedication to the project.

"She's the writer and the director, which is fantastic. Yes, she's very much in control," Kidman said, adding, "She works seven days a week, 24/7. I love her."

This collaboration aligned with Kidman's long-standing commitment to working with female directors and writers.

In addition to 'Babygirl', Kidman has worked on multiple projects directed by women, including 'Welcome To Holland' (directed by Mimi Cave) and the limited drama 'Expats' (directed by Lulu Wang). (ANI)

