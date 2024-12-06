MBC's drama When the Phone Rings is making waves on social media. Starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin, the show’s gripping, movie-like storyline has captured the hearts of K-drama lovers. The story revolves around Baek Sa Eon (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Hong-Hee Joo (Chae Soo Bin), a couple who married for convenience. However, after a threatening phone call, romance unexpectedly begins to blossom between them. ‘I Am Still – The Original’ Review: Jungkook’s Documentary Unveiling the ‘Golden’ Maknae’s Solo Album Production Journey Is Must-See For K-Pop Fans, Say Critics.

When the Phone Rings Episodes 5 and 6 Put on Hold, Fans in Meltdown!

Well, the series certainly has everyone hooked, but now it’s making headlines for a different reason. Unfortunately, episodes 5 and 6 have been postponed! Episode 5, originally set for December 6, and Episode 6, scheduled for December 7, won’t air as planned. The culprit? A special news report is taking over the time slot. Fans are not taking it lightly—many are heartbroken, flooding social media with their disappointment and struggling to come to terms with the unexpected delay. Who knew the biggest twist this week would be off-screen? Blue Dragon Film Awards 2024: Jung Hae-In’s Reaction After Winning Popular Star Award Goes Viral, Netizens Call It ‘Priceless!’ (Watch Video).

Why

Me reading this after waiting for the whole week. #WhenThePhoneRings #WhenThePhoneRingsEp5 pic.twitter.com/ZIZXR8yGOh — Ely is Ely (@Elyyisan) December 6, 2024

Oh Dear Lord

me right now bc wdym I have to wait for another week to see saeon not giving two fk of getting hit by truck bc his wife screaming his name is his utmost priority?!?!?🗣 I'm done with this 😭#WhenThePhoneRings #WhenThePhoneRingsEp5 pic.twitter.com/wYwzEXJg9o — 𝒃𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒎 (@Starwings45) December 6, 2024

Are You Kidding?

ive enough waited for a whole week for heejo's first voice in front of saeon to save him from car accidents only to mbc canceled this hours before #WhenThePhoneRings #WhenThePhoneRingsEp5 pic.twitter.com/joM2qcdald — when the phone rings brainrot (@sprinkleflakes) December 6, 2024

No Way

#WhenThePhoneRings episode 5 and episode 6 got cancelled this week & they'll release it next week!!? now, how do I live with this information. give me my sanity back, you twat😭pic.twitter.com/Cdul4jpKsC — 𝒃𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒎 (@Starwings45) December 6, 2024

Noooo

When the Phone Rings Ep 5 and 6 will not air and will be airing in December 13 and 14 due to a emergency broadcast After waiting for 1000 years, we have to do it again#WhenThePhoneRings #지금거신전화는#WhenThePhoneRingsEp5 pic.twitter.com/hZVU1ryzXO — 부담이에요 (@skslzmak) December 6, 2024

‘When the Phone Rings’ Hits Pause — 3 Unmissable Reasons To Revisit the Intense Drama on Netflix

If you’re wondering why you should watch When The Phone Rings, let us remind you of three reasons that will be more than enough to get you hooked—or to make you rewatch it this week before the next episodes arrive.

When The Phone Rings Trailer

The Chemistry

Baek Sa Eon (played by Yoo Yeon Seok) and Hong-Hee Joo's (played by Chae Soo Bin) chemistry is on fire in When The Phone Rings. The way they both portray their characters feels like a perfect fit for the drama, adding balance and harmony to the story. Not to mention the intensity and suspense is too much to handle.

Episode Preview

Baek Sa Eon found himself in a tense moment. Believing he was speaking to Hong-Hee Joo’s kidnapper over the phone, he was actually talking to Hong-Hee Joo herself. The intensity, desire and fear of getting caught lift the drama to a certain height.

The Plot - The Hero

When The Phone Rings is proof that when the plot is good, then it doesn't matter who are the actors. Directors vision and plot stage have the ability to make any series or movie desirable.

