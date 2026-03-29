New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra visited the exhibition at Bharat Mandapam under the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) and experienced, along with the citizens of Delhi, the remarkable journey of Indian cinema from its inception to the present day.

According to an official release, cinema enthusiasts, researchers, and artists explored the rich history of Indian and global cinema through the exhibition.

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The Minister stated that the exhibition not only showcases the journey of Indian films but also highlights their global popularity and India's influence as a soft power.

Art collector TRIS's Neville Tuli curated the exhibition, presenting legendary artists from multiple generations while offering insights into the evolution of Indian and global cinema--from the classic era to modern times--along with its challenges and achievements. The exhibition features 12 thematic sections.

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Kapil Mishra stated that the exhibition is a significant step towards establishing Delhi as a global hub for cinema and cultural research. It represents a confluence of cinema, education, and culture and strengthens dialogue between Indian and world cinema.

On this occasion, the Tourism Minister also interacted with visitors and students attending the festival and gathered their feedback and suggestions. He noted that IFFD is currently at its peak, witnessing enthusiastic participation from young talents, filmmakers, and prominent figures from across the country, the release stated.

Kapil Mishra said that the festival is not merely a celebration of cinema but also a powerful platform for talent from across the nation. He highlighted that masterclasses, workshops, and script pitching sessions are being successfully organised, providing valuable opportunities to youth and cinema enthusiasts--an achievement of the festival.

The Minister further stated that Delhi is no longer just the administrative capital but is steadily emerging as a hub for the creative and entertainment industries.

Referring to the upcoming events, he informed that the special evening on 30 March will feature a live performance by internationally acclaimed composer Ricky Kej as a key attraction. The "Night of Honors" will also showcase the achievements of this inaugural film festival.

Kapil Mishra added that, with the collaboration of the Delhi Government, Government of India, and Prasar Bharati, efforts are underway to establish the capital as a modern media and technology hub. An MoU has also been signed in this regard.

A Celebration of Cinema, A Platform for Creativity: Kapil Mishra stated that Saturday at IFFD witnessed a rich confluence of cinema, ideas, and dialogue. Through Cine Exchange Dialogues and various film screenings, in-depth discussions were held on the evolving landscape of Indian and global cinema.

The sessions covered changing trends in film distribution in India, as well as discussions on "Independent Films: Opportunities and Challenges", addressing issues such as funding, distribution, and sustainability in independent cinema. The session titled "Made in Korea - From Seoul to South Asia" explored possibilities of collaboration between the Korean and South Asian film industries.

Speakers, including Sanjay Ram, Anil Thadani, GP Vijayakumar, and Gayatri Guliani, shared their perspectives on the evolving nature of theatrical and digital distribution. Vinta Nanda and other speakers discussed key issues related to independent cinema. Actor Piyush Mishra conducted a masterclass on storytelling, poetry, and cinema, the release highlighted.

Additionally, films from various languages and countries were screened, including Gondhal (Marathi), Ilo Ilo (Singapore), Rang De Basanti (Hindi), Dear Maa (Bengali), Chhello Show (Gujarati), Su From So (Kannada), Roja (Tamil), and 45 (Kannada). The presence of filmmakers and artists during the screenings further enriched the audience experience.

Kapil Mishra reiterated that IFFD is not only a celebration of cinema but also a vital platform for the exchange of creativity, technology, and ideas. By bringing together filmmakers, artists, and audiences from India and abroad, the festival fosters meaningful dialogue on the future of cinema. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)